Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 19 (ANI): A team of the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Ujjain has conducted a search at multiple locations of a retired cooperative bank assistant manager, Anil Suhane, in the district in connection with disproportionate assets on Saturday and uncovered assets worth crores, according to an official release.

Upon verifying confidential information about allegations of disproportionate assets against Anil Suhane, the EOW team registered a case against him under sections 13(1)b and 13(2) Prevention of Corruption Act 1988 and began search operations at locations associated with him on Saturday morning.

The raid was conducted at Suhane's residence B2/20 Basant Vihar Ujjain and another building- A 3/8 Basant Vihar Colony, Indore Road Ujjain, in which assets worth crores have been disclosed, the release added.

"Assets uncovered during the raid include, a three-story building in the Basant Vihar area, equipped with modern amenities, a newly constructed four-story commercial building of 2400 square feet on Indore-Ujjain Main Road, a 2300 sq feet plot in Kshipra Vihar, Ujjain, two plots of 650 square feet each in Vinay Nagar, two shops of 600 square feet each in the city's Dawa Bazar, over Rs 9 lakh cash, gold and silver jewelry worth lakhs, three four-wheelers and three two-wheelers," stated the release.

It further highlighted that three bank lockers were also disclosed, which were yet to be opened and several bank accounts whose information was being sought about the deposits.

Suhane, originally a resident of Panna district, began his career in 1991 as a sub-engineer at the District Cooperative Bank in Ujjain, earning Rs 3,000 per month. He retired on December 31, 2024, as an Assistant Manager. Over his career, he earned a total salary of Rs 70 lakh, but the assets discovered during the raid are estimated to be worth more than Rs 6 crore. It is believed that Suhane acquired this wealth through corruption, including irregularities in the distribution of funds under various agricultural loan schemes, the release read.

Further investigation into the matter is underway and the team believed that more assets may be discovered, it added. (ANI)

