Assests recovered from the residence of RTO officer in MP's Jabalpur (Photo/ANI)

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], August 18 (ANI): The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur raided the residence of Regional Transport Officer Santosh Paul on Wednesday in connection with a case related to disproportionate assets.

The Bureau of EOW has so far raided three places and has recovered Rs 16 lakh cash and jewellery from his residence.

In its preliminary investigation, the bureau has recovered about six residences of the RTO officer, his farmhouse, two cars, and two bikes.

The said raid was conducted at Paul's 10,000 square feet house in the Shatabdipuram area of Jabalpur.

"Besides, he also owns one 1,247 square feet house at Gwarighat Road, 1,150 square feet at Shankar Shah Ward, and two other similar residences in his name," the raid revealed.

His wife Rekha Paul is also working as a clerk in the Regional Transport Office.

More than 650 per cent of the non-mobile assets were recovered in the investigation by the EOW.

The Bureau has, so far, conducted raids at a total of three places.

Earlier on August 8, a team of EOW raided the residence and office of an assistant manager of Madhya Pradesh's cooperative society department at the premises of Panna Lal Uike at Imlai in Jabalpur.

The raiding team had found assets disproportionate to his income and registered a First Information Report (FIR).

Panna Lal has two plots approx 4,000 sqft in village Jamgaon, 3.55 hectare agricultural land in village Imlai, 1.67 hectares agricultural land in village Jamgaon, 5 acres agricultural land in village Doli, 1.38 hectare agricultural land in village Jamgaon, officials had said.

In another incident reported on August 4, the EOW in its raid at the residence of a senior clerk of the Medical Education Department in Bhopal, seized a large amount of cash, gold and property-related documents.

According to EOW, they were constantly receiving complaints about the disproportionate assets of Hero Keswani, a senior clerk posted in the Medical Education Department in Satpura Bhawan.

"Hero Keswani, currently drawing a salary of around Rs 50,000 per month, has several properties exceeding his income. We got information about it and raided his house," Superintendent of Police (EOW) Rajesh Mishra had said. (ANI)

