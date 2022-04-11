Indore, Apr 11 (PTI) An FIR was registered on Monday against 60 persons belonging to two different communities for disrespecting religious flags of each other during the Ram Navami festival in a rural area in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district, a police official said.

During a procession to mark Ram Navami, which was celebrated on Sunday, some anti-social elements from the two communities had removed religious flags put up on electricity poles and houses and thrown them away. They had also raised slogans resulting in communal tension in the area, Khudail police station in-charge Ajay Gurjar said.

He said police intervened swiftly and brought the situation under control.

“We have also appealed on loudspeakers and asked the people to maintain peace and not get provoked by acts of anti-social elements,” Gurjar said.

A case has been registered against 60 unidentified persons from both the communities under section 295 A (Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings or any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of the Indian Penal Code, he said.

The situation is under control and those involved in the incident are being identified, Gurjar said, adding that the accused persons will be arrested soon.

