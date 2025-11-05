Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 5 (ANI): A massive fire broke out at a colour paint factory in Sinhasa village of Indore on Wednesday evening.

According to fire department officials, four locations near the factory had been reduced to ashes in the blaze.

"As the fire spread, it reached the nearby cardboard (pusta) factory and a wood sawdust warehouse. By the time the fire brigade arrived, all four locations had been reduced to ashes in the blaze," said Sub Inspector Shiv Narayan Sharma.

Fire tenders rushed to the spot and carried out operations to douse the flames.

According to officials, there were no fire extinguishing arrangements available inside the factory.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

