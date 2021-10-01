Panna (MP), Oct 1 (PTI) A food inspector and a clerk were on Friday held in Panna district in Madhya Pradesh for allegedly taking bribes of Rs 1.25 lakh and Rs 15,000 respectively for granting a no objection certificate (NOC) to a person, a Lokayukta police official said.

Food Inspector Rajkumar Shrivastava and clerk Mahesh Gangele were caught red handed accepting bribes from Dhruv Kumar Lodhi, who told us he had already paid Rs 1.80 lakh to the food inspector and Rs 30,000 to the clerk, Lokayukta Deputy Superintendent of Police Rajesh Khede said.

"Lodhi told us the two had demanded Rs 5 lakh. We laid a trap and caught Shrivastava and Gangele red-handed. They have been charged under Prevention of Corruption Act," Khede said.

