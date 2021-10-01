Jaipur, October 1: A shocking incident has come to light from Rajasthan's Jaipur where a man was arrested for duping women on the pretext of offering them jobs. Reports inform that the 27-year-old youth was arrested by the Kotwali police on Thursday. The accused managed to dupe several women by promising them jobs as personnel assistants. Mumbai: Retired IAS Officer Duped of Rs 4.50 Lakh by Fraudster While Seeking Refund for Cancelled Air Tickets.

The TOI report quoted SHO Vikram Singh said that the accused, identified as Piyush Kumar Dhakad, was earlier arrested in a similar cheating case. The accused had come out on bail and again started to cheat people in a similar manner as before. Police said that the accused was living in the city based on forged documents. Rajasthan Man Duped of Rs 46.21 Lakh by Fraudsters After Being Lured To Invest in e-Commerce Company in Jaisalmer.

The top cop said that accused had duped a woman by promising her job in a newspaper. The accused the complainant to come to his office and took Rs 65,000 on as registration fees. The accused then fled and also stopped receiving the woman's phone calls. Singh said an FIR was filed by the complainant following which three teams were dispatched to different locations which arrested the accused on Thursday.

