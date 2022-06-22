Bhopal, Jun 22 (PTI) Four persons were killed and 13 injured in a head-on collision between two SUVs in Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha district on Wednesday, police said.

The accident occurred around 7 am near Naulai village in Gyaraspur police station limits on Vidisha-Sagar Road, some 95 km from the state capital, additional superintendent of police (ASP) Sameer Yadav said.

Four persons, all residents of Mhow in Indore district, died, while 13 others travelling in the two vehicles were injured in the collision, the official said.

The deceased, included a couple aged 60 and 55 years, their daughter and the driver of their vehicle, he said.

The injured victims were undergoing treatment in different hospitals, the official said, adding that a case has been registered in this regard and further investigation is underway.

