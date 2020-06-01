Madhya Pradesh Horror: Four-Year-Old Girl Raped and Killed, Body Found in Well in Chhatarpur District

Image used for representational purpose | (Photo Credits: IANS)

Chhatarpur, Jun 1: A four-year-old girl was raped and brutally killed before her body was dumped in a well in a village in Chhatarpur district of Madhya Pradesh, police said on Monday.

Police have detained some suspects, a senior officer said, adding that a reward of Rs 10,000 has been announced for any information on the perpetrator of the crime, who remained unidentified so far. Nawgaon police station inspector Baijnath Sharma was on Monday suspended for laxity in investigation, a senior officer said. Madhya Pradesh: Post-Mortem Reveals 4-Year-Old Girl Was Raped Before Being Killed in Chhatarpur.

"The girl was sleeping with her grandfather outside her house in Nawgaon village, located 25 kms away from Chhatarpur, on May 28 night when she went missing," district superintendent of police Kumar Saurabh said, adding that the girl's body was found floating inside a well on May 29 morning.

The victim's postmortem report, which came out on Monday, stated that she had been raped and attacked with a blunt object on the head, which caused her death, he said.

"A reward of Rs 10,000 has been announced for any information on the perpetrator of the crime. We have detained some suspects and quizzing them," Saurabh said, adding that a case of rape and murder has been registered against an unidentified person.

Meanwhile, some villagers claimed that the concerned area inspector did not visit the spot even after a villager informed Nawgaon police about a girl's body being spotted inside the well.

Top police officers, including Inspector General of Police (Chhatarpur range) Anil Sharma, deputy IGP Vivek Raj Singh and the SP visited the village earlier in the day and assured kin of the victim of speedy investigation.

