Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], February 27 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel and Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Tuesday inaugurated the two-day workshop on the topic 'Indian Knowledge Tradition-Diverse Context' under the National Education Policy (NEP)-2020 being held in Bhopal.

During this, Higher Education Minister Indar Singh Parmar and other public representatives were also present.

CM Yadav told reporters, "A two-day workshop on the topic of 'Indian Knowledge Tradition-Diverse Context' about National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 was organised by the Higher Education Department and MP Hindi Granth Academy. I along with Governor Mangubhai Patel and cabinet Minister Parmar participated in the inaugural session."

"I am happy that our higher education policy is gradually entering its fourth year. In the coming times, many streams of Indian knowledge will be developed through different subjects and higher education for scholars. The Education Department will take concrete steps in this direction," he said.

CM Yadav further expressed satisfaction that the department was working well and efficiently and also extended congratulations to the Higher Education Department.

"We have also underlined that the university should establish its reputation in the field of education even outside India. Whatever the needs of the department, the government stands with them. The state government has decided to overcome whatever difficulties are there in the educational field of government universities. Our Vice Chancellors have also now started being called 'Kul Guru'. I am satisfied that the Higher Education Department is continuously improving its reputation. I would like to extend congratulations for it," the chief minister added. (ANI)

