Indore, Jan 21 (PTI) Against the backdrop of the Madhya Pradesh government launching a liberal excise policy for the next fiscal, the Congress on Friday mocked senior BJP leader Uma Bharti for going "missing" after announcing last year that she would start a campaign from January 15 to enforce prohibition in the state.

Also Read | Assembly Elections 2022: Manohar Parrikar’s Son Utpal Parrikar to Quit BJP, Contest Goa Polls as Independent Candidate.

The MP government, on Tuesday, said the new excise policy for the next financial year will see reduction in price of alcohol by 20 per cent to increase sales and mop up more revenue, adding that liquor sales would be allowed in all airports and select supermarkets in four big cities, while home bar licences can be obtained by people having an annual income of over Rs 1 crore.

Also Read | NEET PG Counselling 2021: MCC Allows Hybrid Mode of Reporting To Allotted Colleges; Get Details Here.

Indore Congress spokesperson Vivek Khandelwal said his party had put missing posters for Bharti for not acting on her announcement of leading a campaign to get liquor banned in MP.

He said the banners are the Congress' way of reminding her about the promise of prohibition.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)