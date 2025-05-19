Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 19 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav chaired a meeting of the committee constituted for organising the 300th birth anniversary celebration of Devi Ahilyabai Holkar at Samatva Bhavan (Chief Minister's Residence) in Bhopal on Monday and gave necessary instructions to the officials.

CM Yadav highlighted that the state government will organise a special cabinet meeting at Rajwada in Indore, which is closely associated with Devi Ahilyabai Holkar tomorrow on May 20 in view of the 300th birth anniversary year.

He also stressed that various decisions related to the development and public welfare of the state will be discussed and will be given a nod on the occasion.

"Today, I held a meeting with the committee constituted for organising the 300th birth anniversary celebration of Lokmata Devi Ahilyabai Holkar at Samatva Bhavan, CM House and gave necessary guidelines to officials. Devi Ahilyabai's religious life, public service, good governance and dignity of Rajdharma are the guiding light of our government. Our government has tried to take her work among the people by celebrating this historic year on a large scale with public participation across the state," CM Yadav said in a post on X.

He further wrote, "The Madhya Pradesh government is going to organize a cabinet meeting on May 20 at Rajwada in Indore, dedicated to the life values and ideals of Devi Ahilyabai, in view of the 300th birth anniversary year. Various decisions related to the development and public welfare of the state will be taken."

Rajawada, also known as Holkar Palace, is a historical site in Indore city which was constructed by Malhar Rao Holkar, the founder of Holkar Dynasty in 1747 AD. The palace was his residence and remained so till the year 1880 AD. One of the popular tourist attractions of Indore, Rajwada Palace is among the one of the oldest structures too. This remarkable structure is placed in Khajuri Bazaar, right in the middle of the city. Rajwada palace faces a well-maintained garden that has a statue of Devi Ahilya Bai, fountains and an artificial waterfall. (ANI)

