Bhopal, Mar 13 (PTI) The Madhya Pradesh government will launch air services on Thursday to promote tourism in the state by introducing two twin-engine aircraft, an official said.

These two air services for tourism will be named ‘PM Shri Paryatan Vayu Sewa' and ‘Dharmik Paryatan Heli Sewa', the official said.

“Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will launch the air services on March 14,” said Principal Secretary Sheo Shekhar Shukla of the Tourism and Culture Department in a press release.

Initially, two eight-seater twin-engine aircraft will be introduced under these services, Shukla said.

He said that the operator would select the route from main airports like Indore, Bhopal, Jabalpur, Gwalior and Khajuraho, besides other airstrips in the state.

