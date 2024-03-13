Mumbai, March 13: The Tripura police recently traced two missing students of the state to Maharashtra's capital Mumbai. The two school-going students from Agartala had gone missing from the state. Police officials said that the Class 8 students had left the state for Mumbai with the dream of "becoming someone before they return". The duo were traced from Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus.

According to a report in the Indian Express, the students who were later identified as Omkar Chakraborty and Prithvi Devavarma were traced to Mumbai on Tuesday, March 12, nearly five days after they left home back in Tripura. Kiran Kumar, SP of West Tripura said that the children are expected to reach Tripura today, March 13 and will be reunited with their parents. Mumbai: Missing 12-year-old Boy Found Dead in Wadala, Head Severed from Body.

Speaking about the missing case, Kumar said that the two boys, who are studying in Class 8 had gone to their tuition classes but they did not return home. After receiving a complaint from their parents' the police formed a special team and began investigating the matter. They traced the boys to Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Role of State Police Is Highly Commendable

গত কয়েকদিন পূর্বে আগরতলার বড়জলা এলাকা থেকে দুই নাবালক ছাত্র- ওমকার চক্রবর্তী এবং পৃথ্বী দেববর্মা নিখোঁজ হওয়ার ঘটনা আমার গোচরে আসলে আমি তৎক্ষণাৎ ত্রিপুরা পুলিশকে তদন্তের নির্দেশ দিই। ত্রিপুরা পুলিশের তৎপরতায় আজ এই দুই নিখোঁজ ছাত্রকে মুম্বাইয়ে উদ্ধার করা হয়েছে। আগামীকাল… — Prof.(Dr.) Manik Saha(Modi Ka Parivar) (@DrManikSaha2) March 12, 2024

Preliminary investigation revealed that the children had gone to Mumbai with aspirations of "becoming someone". "They went to the city saying they would achieve something, become someone and only then return," Kumar added. The duo left Tripura on March 7 and were traced to Mumbai five days later. Kumar also said that the children are in safe custody. Maharashtra: Class 12 Student Goes Missing on Exam Day in Navi Mumbai, Police Launch Search.

Chief Minister Manik Saha took to X, formerly Twitter, to laud the police for tracing the two minor students. In his post, Saha said that missing students were rescued in Mumbai and will be brought back to Agartala and handed over to their respective families. "The role of the state police in locating the two minors is highly commendable," he said in his post.

