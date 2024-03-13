Lucknow, March 13: A woman's hand is said to have been severed by a guy after her family had arranged for her to marry someone else. According to police, accused Rinku has been detained in relation to the incident that occurred in a village in the Unnao region in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday night, March 12, 2024. Accused Rinku had called the 20-year-old woman to a remote location, according to Circle Officer Arvind Kumar. After they argued, Rinku became enraged and attacked her with a farm trowel, chopping off her left hand.

If reports are to be believed, Rinku was having an affair with the woman and was upset that her family had arranged for her to marry a different man. Delhi Shocker: Man Chops Off Wife’s Hands, Escapes From Hotel in Adarsh Nagar Area, Probe Underway.

According to authorities, the woman is receiving medical attention at a hospital. "The accused was arrested a few hours after the incident. We have lodged an FIR regarding the matter and started an investigation", an official familiar with the matter told news agency PTI. Tripura Shocker: Man Chops Off Mother’s Hand After Quarrel Over Money in Gomati, Absconding.

Previously, in a similar incident, authorities in West Bengal's East Burdwan district claimed that a 26-year-old man reportedly chopped off his wife's hand as he was afraid she would be transferred to another city after she got a job as a nurse at a government hospital. According to the officials, Renu Khatun, 24, later received treatment in the intensive care section of a private hospital in Durgapur city, while the accused, Sher Md Sheikh, fled the scene after committing the crime.

