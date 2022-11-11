Kota (RJ), Nov 11 (PTI) A 38-year-old grain trader who was on his way back from grain market was allegedly robbed of Rs 28 lakh by three unidentified people in Jhalawar district, police said on Friday.

Manish Jain, who belongs to Barod in Agar district of Madhya Pradesh, was robbed Thursday evening when he was returning home with cash after selling his crops in Choumehla grain market, they said.

Also Read | MCD Elections 2022: AAP Releases First List of 134 Candidates for Delhi Civic Polls.

The incident happened in Unchel police station area in the Jhalwar district.

After Jain's complaint, police raised check posts in the area and deployed teams to trace the robbers, SHO, Unhel Police Station, Mohanlal Bairwa said.

Also Read | IAF Agniveer Result for Agniveervayu 01/2022 Batch Declared at agnipathvayu.cdac.in, Know Steps To Check Score.

Jain, who had sold soy bean crop in the market, was coming back on a motorbike when three masked men accosted him, thrashed him, and snatched his bag which had all the cash in it.

They also robbed him of his mobile phone, the SHO said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)