Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 2 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Police has arrested two accused in an ATM robbery case who are suspected to be the members of Mewat Gang, said a top police official.

Gwalior Superintendent of Police (SP), Dharamvir Singh on Wednesday stated that they have seized the looted amount and the vehicle which the accused were using to flee from the different spots and

Also Read | Navsari Shocker: Man Rapes Minor Girl 3 Times Within 5 Hours After Consuming Sex Enhancement Pills in Gujarat, Sentenced to Life Imprisonment.

An ATM robbery incident was reported in the Bahodapur police station area in Gwalior on the night of December 26-27, 2024, the official said.

He added that the accused used different number plates continuously during the incident due to which it was a challenging task to catch the criminals.

Also Read | 'A Fantastic Start to 2025': Diljit Dosanjh Meets PM Narendra Modi in Delhi, Presents Him With Poster of His Dil-Luminati Tour (View Pics).

Speaking to ANI, Gwalior SP said, "Gwalior Police has arrested two main accused of a gang in a very successful operation. An ATM robbery incident was reported in the Bahodapur police station area on the night of 26-27 December 2024...Based on experience, it was speculated that 'Mewat Gang' could be involved in this incident..."

"CCTV cameras were scanned in the last 4 to 5 days...This gang also used different number plates continuously during the incident...It was a very challenging task to catch the criminals after the raid...2 accused have been arrested...The vehicle used in the incident has been seized and the looted amount has also been recovered...I would like to congratulate the team as this operation was solved after continuous efforts of 5 days by the whole team..." he added.

The official further congratulated the team for combing out the successful operation. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)