Surat, January 2: A 35-year-old man, Mohammed Sadik Khatri, has been sentenced to life imprisonment by a special Pocso court in Navsari for the brutal rape of a 16-year-old schoolgirl in October 2021. The court, presided over by Judge TS Brahmbhatt, described Khatri's actions as an "act of moral degradation" and emphasised the severity of the crime given the victim's age and vulnerability.

The incident began when the victim, who had been communicating with a man from Bhiwandi on social media, decided to meet him. After traveling to Vapi railway station, she encountered Khatri, who falsely assured her that he would help her reach Mumbai. Instead, he forcibly took her to a secluded location in Navsari, where he raped her three times over 5 hours before abandoning her on a train bound for Mumbai. Kolkata Shocker: College Student Rapes Classmate After Intoxicating Her in West Bengal, Arrested.

During the investigation, police discovered sex enhancement pills in Khatri's possession, which the court noted indicated his predatory mindset towards minors. Evidence collected included blood-stained clothing and hair belonging to the victim, further corroborating her traumatic experience. The court highlighted the increasing incidents of sexual violence against minors and stressed the necessity for stringent sentencing to deter such heinous crimes. Uttar Pradesh: Man Rapes 2-Year-Old Girl, Arrested After Encounter in Bulandshahr.

In its ruling, the court recognised the profound emotional and psychological impact on young victims who must repeatedly recount their traumatic experiences throughout legal proceedings. The sentence reflects a commitment to addressing the grave issue of child sexual exploitation in society.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

