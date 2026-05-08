India News | MP: Gwalior Police Rescue Kidnapped College Student Within 24 Hours, Accused Held

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 8 (ANI): A day after a college student was allegedly abducted by car-borne men in broad daylight in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior district, the police on Thursday successfully rescued her safely from a bus in a coordinated operation and took the main accused into custody, an officer said.

The police also recovered a pistol from the procession of the accused and confiscated the vehicle used in the crime. The College student was unknown to the accused and was forcibly picked up in a car while returning to her home from college under Kampoo police station limits on Wednesday.

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Upon receiving the information, the police immediately swung into action and acted promptly, resulting in safely recovering the victim.

"In a successful operation, a student whose abduction was reported on Wednesday (May 6)has been safely rescued by the district police. The incident was a sensitive matter and special teams were formed for this case. During the probe, the inputs received that the accused had used a vehicle from Orai in UP, and that vehicle has also been recovered by the police. Later, further inputs revealed that the accused had travelled from Orai to Lucknow and from there boarded a bus for Indore. Acting on it, three police teams surrounded the bus and safely rescued the student from inside it. The accused identified as Jeetu Tomar, has also been taken into custody and a weapon has been recovered from him," said Dharmvir Singh, SSP (Senior Superintendent of Police) Gwalior.

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He further said that the victim was forcibly taken away in a vehicle without a registration number and upon receiving the information, a complaint was registered and began investigation. During the probe, it also came to light that both knew each other. Besides, a few days ago, the victim had filed a stalking complaint against the accused, alleging that he was continuously following and harassing her.

Police had arrested him in that case and sent him to jail. But after being released from jail, he allegedly committed this offence again. The statement of the victim would be recorded before the court and thereafter, the exact intention and circumstances behind the incident would be known, the officer said.

Further investigation into the matter is underway, he added. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)