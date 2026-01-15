Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 15 (ANI): A team of the crime branch arrested three individuals with 513 grams of MD drugs in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district, an official said on Thursday.

According to the Crime Branch, the arrested accused have been identified as Nikhil and Mukesh, residents of Mandsaur district in Madhya Pradesh, and Kamlesh, a resident of Rajasthan. The trio was travelling on a motorcycle and was bringing the consignment from Rajasthan. Based on intel, a police check was placed at the MR-4 road.

When they noticed the police checking, they attempted to flee, but the team chased them and succeeded in catching them. Upon searching, the crime branch team confiscated the contraband.

"The Chief Minister has been continuously directing authorities to take action against narcotic substances, and the Commissioner of Police also has instructed the Crime Branch to carry out maximum enforcement action. Our team was continuously engaged in monitoring the activity, and in this sequence, we received information yesterday evening that three youths were carrying a large quantity of drugs from Rajasthan on a motorcycle. Acting on this tip-off, a team was deployed on MR-4 Road. When the police tried to stop them, the accused tried to flee, but after a chase, they were apprehended," said Rajesh Kumar Tripathi, DCP (Crime Branch).

He further said, "During the search, 513 grams of MD drugs were recovered from their possession. Thereafter, all three accused were immediately taken into police custody, and a case is being registered against them under the NDPS Act. Further interrogation will be conducted to determine the source of the drugs and their supply destinations. The seized drugs are estimated to be worth approximately Rs 1 crore in the international market."

The officer added that a police remand would be sought to interrogate the accused further to ascertain more information about their activity. (ANI)

