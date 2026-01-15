New Delhi, January 15: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has directed all its affiliated schools to organise the Universal Postal Union (UPU) 2026 International Letter Writing Competition for Young People, encouraging students across India to take part in the global initiative.

The announcement was made through a circular issued on January 13, 2026. The competition, now in its 55th edition, is being organised by the Department of Posts, Government of India, and aims to promote creativity, emotional expression and international understanding among young people.

UPU 2026 Theme: Human Connection in a Digital World

The theme for this year’s competition is:

“Write a letter to a friend about why human connection matters in a digital world.”

The topic encourages students to reflect on emotional bonds, empathy and meaningful relationships in an age increasingly shaped by digital communication and technology.

International Selection and Recognition

The International Bureau of the Universal Postal Union will select three international winners from the best entries submitted by each member country. These winners will receive Gold, Silver and Bronze medals, along with certificates and other prizes decided by the UPU.

As mentioned in the CBSE circular, the Gold Medalist may also be offered a visit to the UPU Headquarters in Berne, Switzerland, or an alternative prize at the discretion of the UPU. Participants receiving special mentions will also be awarded certificates and prizes.

National and Circle-Level Prizes in India

The Department of Posts will conduct selections at the National and Circle levels in India. The prize structure is as follows:

National-Level Prizes

• 1st Prize: INR 50,000 + Certificate

• 2nd Prize: INR 25,000 + Certificate

• 3rd Prize: INR 10,000 + Certificate

The top national-level entry will qualify as India’s official entry for the UPU International Letter Writing Competition.

Circle-Level Prizes

• 1st Prize: INR 25,000 + Certificate

• 2nd Prize: INR 10,000 + Certificate

• 3rd Prize: INR 5,000 + Certificate

Languages and Participation Guidelines

The competition will be conducted in English or any of the recognised languages listed in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution of India.

CBSE has asked schools to organise the competition in coordination with Nodal Officers of their respective Postal Circles or Regions. The list of nodal officers will be shared separately and will also be made available on the India Post website.

CBSE has urged schools to actively share the information with students and encourage maximum participation, stating that such initiatives help develop creativity, empathy, expression and global awareness beyond the classroom.

