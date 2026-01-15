Mumbai, January 15: Millions of voters across Maharashtra headed to the polls on Thursday, January 15, 2026, for long-awaited elections to 29 municipal corporations, including the high-profile Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). After years of delays due to administrative and legal hurdles, polling began at 7:30 a.m. under tight security, marking a critical test for the state’s reshaped political alliances. By the time polls closed at 5:30 p.m., the State Election Commission (SEC) estimated a voter turnout in the range of 46% to 50%, a figure officials described as a slight improvement over the 2017 civic elections.

High Stakes in Mumbai and Beyond

The spotlight remained firmly on Mumbai, where 1,700 candidates contested 227 seats in the country’s wealthiest civic body. The BMC, which operates with an annual budget exceeding ₹74,400 crore, has been without elected representatives for nearly four years. While Mumbai followed its traditional single-ward system, 28 other municipal corporations, including Pune, Thane, and Nagpur, utilized the "panel system," where voters cast multiple ballots to elect several corporators for each ward. In Pune, early figures showed a turnout of approximately 36.95%, while Mumbai recorded around 41.08% as of late afternoon. BMC Exit Poll Result 2025 by Axis My India: BJP-led Alliance Likely to Secure Strong Majority in Mumbai Civic Polls, Check Expected Seat and Vote Share.

Exit Poll Projections: A Sweeping Lead for Mahayuti

As voting concluded, various survey agencies released their exit poll numbers, largely indicating a dominant performance by the ruling Mahayuti alliance—comprising the BJP, Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena, and Ajit Pawar’s NCP.

Axis My India: Clear Majority in Mumbai

Axis My India has projected a significant victory for the Mahayuti alliance in Mumbai. According to their data, the coalition is expected to win between 131 and 151 seats in the 227-member BMC, comfortably crossing the magic figure of 114. The pollster projects the Thackeray camp (Sena UBT & MNS) trailing with 58 to 68 seats, while the Congress-VBA tie-up is estimated to secure 12 to 16 seats.

JVC (Janata Ka Awaaz): Mahayuti Dominance Continues

The JVC exit poll echoes a similar sentiment, forecasting 129 to 146 seats for the Mahayuti in Mumbai. Their analysis suggests a significant setback for the MVA and Thackeray front, projecting them at 60 to 77 seats. The Congress-VBA combine is pegged at 21 to 25 seats, with independents and smaller parties likely to hold 6 to 9 seats.

Mumbai BMC Elections | JVC (@sreeramjvc) Exit Poll Seat-wise projections – Total seats: 227 ➤ BJP: 97–108 ➤ SHS: 32–38 ➤ SS (UBT): 52–59 ➤ MNS: 2–5 ➤ Congress: 21–25 ➤ Others: 6–9 Watch as Siddhartha Talya and @madhavgk share more details. pic.twitter.com/XpL6inoeZk — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) January 15, 2026

Sakal-Saam: Competitive Battle but Advantage BJP

The Sakal-Saam survey offers a more granular breakdown by party for the BMC. It predicts the BJP will emerge as the single largest party with 84 seats, followed by Shiv Sena (UBT) with 65 seats. The Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena is projected to win 35 seats, Congress 20 seats, MNS 10 seats, and NCP (Ajit Pawar) 3 seats. While more conservative on the alliance total, the survey still places the Mahayuti in a pole position to form the civic body.

Political Realignment on Trial

These elections served as the first major urban face-off since the 2022 split in the Shiv Sena and the subsequent division of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). In a significant tactical shift, estranged cousins Uddhav and Raj Thackeray campaigned together to consolidate the Marathi vote. However, the exit poll data suggests that the "Thackeray brand" faced stiff competition from the ruling alliance’s focus on infrastructure and urban development. Mumbai BMC Election Result 2026: Date, Time and Live Streaming Details.

Reports of Ink Controversy and Minor Disruptions

The day was not without controversy. Viral videos circulated on social media appearing to show voters wiping off "indelible" ink using solvents. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray and MNS chief Raj Thackeray raised concerns over the quality of the ink. State Election Commissioner Dinesh Waghmare dismissed claims of widespread fraud, stating the ink takes time to dry and warned of legal action against those spreading "fake narratives." In Pune, minor scuffles were reported, and officials noted that 15 to 20 EVMs were replaced due to technical glitches.

Counting and Results

The fate of over 15,900 candidates across the state is now sealed. To ensure a smooth process, the state government declared a public holiday in all 29 poll-bound cities. Counting is scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, January 16, with final results expected by the afternoon.

