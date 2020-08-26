Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Aug 26 (ANI): Indore on Tuesday reported 187 new COVID-19 cases taking the total number of novel coronavirus cases in the district to 11,860 said Office of Chief Medical Officer (CMO) in a bulletin.

As per the bulletin, a total of 202 persons were discharged on Tuesday taking the total number of recovered/discharged patients to 8,290

Also Read | Dewas: Building Collapses Near Lal Gate Area, Nine People Rescued.

The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 in Indore stood at 371.

There are 3,199 active cases in the district, and 6,027 people are under institutional quarantine.

Also Read | Mother Teresa 110th Birth Anniversary: 11 Interesting Facts That You Probably Don't Know About The Renowned Saint.

According to the Union Ministry of Health, India reports 31,67,324 cases including 7,04,348 active cases and 24,04,585 patients cured/discharged/migrated. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)