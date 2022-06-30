Indore, Jun 30 (PTI) Traders at the wholesale market in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city shut their establishments for half day on Thursday to protest the gruesome killing of a tailor in Udaipur.

Wholesale traders associated with groceries, bullion, utensils, iron products and cloth among others closed their establishments for half day in protest against the brutal murder of tailor Kanhaiya Lal, said Ramesh Khandelwal, the chairman of Ahilya Chamber of Commerce and Industries.

"The trading community is angered by the brutal murder of Kanhaiya Lal. We demand that the accused murderers should be awarded capital punishment," he said.

Kanhaiya Lal, a tailor, was on Tuesday killed in Rajesthan's Udaipur by two men who had posted videos online that said they were avenging an insult to Islam.

The local body elections in Indore are scheduled to be held on July 6, and both the BJP and Congress have supported the bandh call given by the traders' body.

Bajrang Dal and other right-wing organisations staged agitations in parts of Indore and set fire to an effigy of terrorism and the Rajasthan government.

According to eyewitnesses, protestors thrashed the effigies with slippers and shoes before setting them on fire.

