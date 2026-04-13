Donald Trump Slams Pope Leo XIV As ‘Weak on Crime and Terrible for Foreign Policy’, Claims ‘He Wouldn’t Be in Vatican Without Me’

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 13 (ANI): A inspector posted at the Police Training School (PTS, Tighra) in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior district has been booked for allegedly raping a woman, a police officer said on Monday.

The case was registered at the Jhansi Road Police Station following a complaint by a woman accusing the police inspector of sexually exploiting her on the pretext of marriage.

Also Read | Bengaluru Man Brutally Attacks Neighbour's Dog With Wooden Log for Barking at Wife, Video Surfaces.

According to the police, the complainant approached Jhansi Road Police Station in the district on April 12, and submitted a written complaint against the accused Inspector, identified as Rupesh Sharma. She alleged that she met Sharma through social media, where he befriended her while concealing his marital status.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Vidita Dagar told ANI, "Yesterday, a woman complainant submitted a written application at Jhansi Road Police Station in which she stated that she had met a person named Rupesh Sharma through social media and he had concealed the fact that he was already married and had children. The accused raped the victim by luring her on the pretext of marriage. They had also been living together for the past few days. The complainant has further stated that she is pregnant, and the accused is now refusing to marry her."

Also Read | TTD July 2026 Darshan Tickets: Full Schedule for Seva Booking, Special Entry and Accommodation Released.

Further investigation into the matter is underway and action will be taken accordingly, the officer said.

Additional SP Dagar further added, "The accused, Rupesh Sharma, is posted as an inspector at Police Training School, Tighra and a case has been registered against him under relevant sections. Currently, the matter is under investigation."

According to information, the 38-yr-old victim runs a boutique, her husband passed away nine years ago, and she has a child. Two years ago, she came into contact with accused Sharma via social media. The accused befriended the woman while concealing the fact that he was already married, and physically violated the woman giving her assurances of marriage.

Whenever the woman asked him about marriage, he would avoid the topic, which made her suspicious. She then started inquiring about him and found out that the man she believed to be unmarried was already married and had children.

Distressed by this revelation, the woman approached the police station and lodged a complaint against him on Sunday. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)