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A shocking incident of animal cruelty has emerged from Bengaluru, where a man allegedly assaulted his neighbour’s pet dog with a wooden log after it barked at his wife. The disturbing act, captured on CCTV, has triggered outrage and led to police action.

The incident took place on April 9 when the accused, identified as Gopi, reportedly got into an argument with his neighbour after their dog barked at his wife. What began as a verbal confrontation quickly escalated into violence. According to the complaint, Gopi entered the neighbour’s premises and attacked the dog near the entrance. Animal Cruelty Caught on Camera in Jhunjhunu: Man on Bike Goes on Killing Spree, Guns Down Over 25 Stray Dogs in Rajasthan; Horrific Video Surfaces.

Animal Cruelty in Bengaluru

Man Booked for Assault on Neighbour’s Pet Dog in Bengaluru Bengaluru In a shocking incident of animal cruelty, a man identified as Gopi allegedly assaulted his neighbour’s pet dog in Avverahalli on April 9. The attack reportedly followed an altercation after the #dog barked at… pic.twitter.com/Gvv8BJ3w46 — Yasir Mushtaq (@path2shah) April 13, 2026

CCTV footage shows the man repeatedly striking the helpless animal with a wooden log. The dog was hit multiple times and left unconscious. Hearing the dog’s cries, the owners rushed out, provided immediate care, and later took the injured pet to a veterinary hospital for treatment. Animal Cruelty in Haryana: Video Shows Man Dressed As Sadhu Hitting Cat on Head With Kamandal, Then Throwing It in Drain.

Fortunately, the dog is now out of danger and recovering, but the brutal assault has raised serious concerns about increasing instances of cruelty against animals in urban areas.

Based on a complaint filed on April 11, Bengaluru police have registered a case against the accused under provisions related to mischief against animals and criminal trespass under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023. Authorities have confirmed that further investigation is underway.

Animal rights activists have condemned the incident, calling for stricter enforcement of laws and harsher penalties for offenders. The case highlights the urgent need for awareness and compassion towards animals, as well as accountability for acts of violence.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Journalist Yasir Mushtaq), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 13, 2026 05:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).