Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 19 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya on Sunday celebrated Diwali with senior citizens and specially abled individuals at an old age home in Indore.

Speaking to reporters, Vijayvargiya said, "I have been enjoying participating in these celebrations for thirty-five years, especially enjoying Raksha Bandhan and Diwali with them..."

Also Read | Vasai Residents Send Letters to PM Narendra Modi Seeking Permission To Die by Suicide Over Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway Traffic Chaos, Urge Immediate Government Intervention.

He further said, "There is excitement about India's women's team playing in the World Cup. I wish them luck and victory... Today we are at 'Aushadi Vatika', we are planting medicinal plants in the premises... We would suggest farmers use these plants to increase agricultural value."

Earlier today, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla extended his greetings to the nation on the eve of Diwali, describing the festival as a celebration of the triumph of light over darkness, knowledge over ignorance, and hope over despair.

Also Read | Fact Check: Are Disposable Food Containers Washed and Reused On Trains? IRCTC Responds After Video From Erode-Jogbani Amrit Bharat Express Goes Viral.

In his message, Birla said Diwali is not just an occasion to light lamps, but a festival deeply rooted in Indian culture and traditions."

Heartiest greetings to all on the grand festival of lights, Deepawali. I also extend my best wishes for the upcoming festivals of Govardhan Puja and Bhai Dooj. The festival of Deepawali is the soul of our culture and traditions. It is not just an occasion to light lamps and celebrate, but also a message of the triumph of light over darkness, knowledge over ignorance, and hope over despair," the Lok Sabha Speaker said in a statement.

Diwali, also known as Deepawali, is one of the most important and widely celebrated festivals in India and among Indian communities worldwide. Known as the "festival of lights," it symbolises the victory of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance.

Diwali also marks the return of Lord Rama to Ayodhya after defeating the demon king Ravana, as narrated in the Ramayana. During the festival, homes are cleaned and illuminated with oil lamps and lights.

Devotees worship Goddess Lakshmi, the deity of wealth and prosperity. Families exchange sweets and gifts, wear new clothes, and burst firecrackers as part of the celebrations.

This year, Diwali will be celebrated on the intervening night of October 20 and 21. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)