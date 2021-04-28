Bhopal, Apr 28 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday reported 12,758 fresh cases of coronavirus, taking the infection count to 5,38,165, health officials said.

With the death of 105 patients in the last 24 hours, the state's fatality count reached 5,424, they said.

In April so far, the state has recorded as many as 2,42,654 cases and 1,438 fatalities.

A total of 14,156 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, which pushed the recovery count to 4,39,968, they said.

With 1,811 new cases, Indore's caseload went up to 1,07,240 while that of Bhopal to 86,249 with the addition of 1,853 cases.

Indore reported 10 deaths, which took the toll in the district to 1,123, while the fatality count in Bhopal rose by five to 729, the officials said.

There are 13,171 active cases in Indore and 13,027 in Bhopal.

The number of active cases in state stands at 92,773.

With 58,756 new tests, the number of samples tested for coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh has crossed 76.29 lakh.

The coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 5,38,165, new cases 12,758, death toll 5,424, recovered 4,39,968, active cases 92,773, number of tests so far 76,29,555.

