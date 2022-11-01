Bhopal, Nov 1 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh rose to 10,54,762 on Tuesday after the detection of 13 fresh cases, a health official said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 10,775 as no fatality was reported during the past 24 hours, the official said.

The positivity rate stood at 0.5 per cent, he said.

The recovery count increased by 7 to reach 10,43,924, leaving the state with 63 active cases, the official informed.

With 2,314 samples examined during the day, the number of tests in MP went up to 3,01,43,086, he added.

A government release said 13,35,11,451 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 1,335 on Tuesday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,54,762, new cases 13, death toll 10,775, recoveries 10,43,924, active cases 63 number of tests so far 3,01,43,086.

