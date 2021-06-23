Bhopal, Jun 23 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday recorded 84 new cases of coronavirus and 21 casualties that raised the tally of infections to 7,89,499 and took the toll to 8,827, an official from the state health department said.

Of the central state's 52 districts, 25 did not record a single new case in the last 24 hours, it was stated.

At least 275 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the count of recoveries to 7,79,177, the official said.

With 12 new infections, Indore's caseload went up to 1,52,788, while the count in Bhopal rose to 1,23,058, after 13 persons tested positive, he said.

The toll in Indore stood at 1,378, while the count of casualties in Bhopal is 972, the official said, adding that the state now has 1,495 active cases, of which 281 are in Indore and 438 in Bhopal.

With the addition of 65,869 swab samples tested during the day, the total number of samples tested for coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh has crossed 1.15 crore.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 7,89,499, new cases 84, death toll 8,827, recovered 7,79,177, active cases 1,495, number of tests so far 1,15,98,397.

