Bhopal, Jul 16 (PTI) A 52-year-old man was attacked and killed by a bear in a village in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal district on Sunday, an official said.

Chhagan Adivasi was attacked by a bear when he ventured into the forest near Kekadia village under Samardha forest range in the morning, Bhopal's divisional forest officer (DFO) Alok Pathak said.

The injured man died on the way to a hospital, he said, adding that the body has been sent for post-mortem.

An immediate relief of Rs 10,000 was given to the family of the deceased and the process for providing compensation of Rs 8 lakh has been initiated, the official said.

