New Delhi, July 16: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday announced the Delhi government will provide a financial aid of Rs 10,000 each to the flood-affected families. Delhi Floods: National Capital’s Rajghat, ITO, Akshardham and Other Areas Remain Flooded as Yamuna Water Level Recedes Slowly (Watch Videos).

Taking to Twitter, he said many poor families living along the Yamuna banks have lost their homes in the floods and some have lost all their belongings. Delhi Floods: Arvind Kejriwal-Led Govt Announces Rs 10,000 as Financial Help to Every Flood-Affected Family.

Rs 10,000 to Flood-hit Families in Delhi

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal announces Rs 10,000 as financial help to every flood-affected family. "Many very poor families living on the banks of Yamuna have suffered a lot. In some families, the entire household goods were washed away. Ten thousand rupees per family will be given… pic.twitter.com/xCoH1bfNAo — ANI (@ANI) July 16, 2023

"A financial aid of Rs 10,000 will be provided to each family affected by the floods," Kejriwal said.

