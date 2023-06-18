Mhow, Jun 18 (PTI) A 60-year-old man was mauled to death by a wild animal, suspected to be a tiger, in a village near Mhow area of Madhya Pradesh's Indore district on Sunday, an official said.

The incident occurred in the forested area of Malendi village this morning, he said.

Also Read | Mumbai: Woman Patient Molested at Private Hospital in Govandi; Two Arrested.

The victim Sundarlal Banarasi died of injuries from an animal attack, and pugmarks larger than those of a leopard were found at the scene, Mhow forest range officer Vaibhav Upadhyay said.

It could be a tiger that has been wandering in the area for some time now, he said.

Also Read | Fake Call Centre Racket Busted by Delhi Police, Four Arrested for Cheating US Citizens of USD 20 Million.

The victim had gone to graze cattle in the nearby forest in the early hours, village sarpanch Tulsiram Banarasi said.

Some children grazing their goats noticed the body lying in the bushes around 10.30 am, he said.

There were deep cuts on the victim's throat, which may have led to severe blood loss and death, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)