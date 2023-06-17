Gwalior, June 17: Five persons have been arrested by the Gwalior police for making an attempt to kill the brother of the state Energy Minister Pradyuman Singh Tomar on Friday night in Gwalior, the police said. According to the police, the accused came in two cars and tried to kill him by running the car over him.

Giving details the police said that the incident happened in a hotel near the Old Cantonment area of Gwalior after a total of six people under the "influence of alcohol" started to create a ruckus and tried to drive the car over the minister's brother.

"The incident is of last night. Some people came near a hotel in the old cantonment area and started creating a ruckus under the influence of alcohol. When they were stopped by the hotel staff, they tried to drive the car and run over the brother of Pradyuman Singh Tomar," DSP Gwalior, Vijay Singh Bhadoria said.

CCTV Video of the Incident:

Caught on CCTV: A group of #drunk youths sped their cars towards Power Minister Pradyuman Singh Tomar's younger brother in an attempt to kill him after he stopped them from beating the restaurant staff in #Gwalior on Friday night#MPNews #viralvideo #MadhyaPradesh #Incident pic.twitter.com/KSWbgGpVos — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) June 17, 2023

"Upon receiving the information the police reached the spot and arrested five of them. One of the accused managed to escape," he added. The police said that the CCTV footage present at the location is being examined for investigation and the preliminary probe suggests that the accused were drunk and had come to celebrate a birthday party.

The Energy Minister Tomar also informed that the accused attempted to kill his brother three times by running the car over him and urged the police to find out the intention and person behind the incident.

"Last night an attempt has been made to kill my brother by ramming the car over him three times. Some accused have been caught. I urge the police to get the result as the reason for the attack is not clear. We do not have any enmity with those people so we also want to know who is behind it," the Minister said. Further investigation into the matter is underway.

