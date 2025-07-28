Jhabua, July 28 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Scheduled Caste Welfare Minister Nagar Singh Chauhan's reported remarks that middlemen had been demanding money from tribal aspirants for anganwadi workers' jobs under WCD department have caused a flutter and raised demands for his apology.

Two days after Chauhan's purported remarks went viral, employees of the Women and Child Development Department (WCD) on Monday demanded his apology, alleging that he tarnished the image of employees.

Chauhan's cabinet colleague and WCD Minister Nirmala Bhuria had denied the jobs-for-money allegations.

The Officer and Employee Union (OEU) of the WCD submitted memorandums addressed to Chief Minister Mohan Yadav to the district magistrates of Satna and Alirajpur, OEU state unit president Indrabhushan Tiwari told PTI.

He said the OEU has demanded an apology from the minister and the withdrawal of his statement.

Tiwari stated that similar memoranda will be submitted to the collectors across the state in the next two days.

Chauhan on Saturday claimed that middlemen were demanding money from tribal candidates to get them jobs as anganwadi workers. He alleged that officials of the WCD department could be involved.

The Alirajpur (ST) constituency MLA had appealed to tribal candidates not to give money to anyone.

The WCD department launched an online drive to fill 17,477 posts of Anganwadi workers and 2,077 posts of assistants on May 23.

Anganwadis are state-run pre-primary schools, mainly in tribal areas.

