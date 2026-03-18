Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 18 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya visited the site of a fire incident in a house in Indore district that claimed the lives of seven people on Wednesday morning and reviewed the situation with officials on the ground.

The Minister also directed officials to constitute an expert committee to probe the incident and a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) can be formed to prevent such incidents in the future.

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The fire broke out in a 3-storey residential house situated in the Brijeshwari Annexe residential locality at around 4 am and spread rapidly, leaving seven persons dead. After receiving information about the incident, Vijayvargiya reached the spot and interacted with the administration regarding rescue and relief operations.

"This incident is very sad and alarming. As this is an era of EV (electric Vehicles) and the fire was triggered by the charging point of the EV, which is a matter of concern. We have asked the District Collector and Commissioner of Police (CP) to constitute an expert committee to investigate the incident so that a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) can be formed to prevent such incidents in the future. Today, every individual thinks of buying an EV and I also think if I have to purchase the next vehicle it will be an EV. But if fire breaks out due to charging of EV then it is quite an alarming situation," Vijayvargiya told reporters.

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The minister further said, "If the cause of fire is EV or charging station, then why did it occur? We will get the entire matter properly investigated and find out the reason behind it. An SOP will be formed to avoid such incidents in the coming time."

Earlier, Indore Commissioner of Police Santosh Kumar Singh said that soon after receiving the information about the incident, the firefighters rushed to the spot, began the rescue operation and brought the fire under control.

"As soon as we received information about the incident, we informed our fire tender team to rush to the spot. Initially, it was a horrifying situation, but the team managed to bring the fire under control. Three people were rescued, and unfortunately, seven people have died in the incident. The fire has been completely brought under control," Singh told ANI.

He further said that the team were checking the nearby houses and buildings as a precaution because too much heat was generated at the time of the blaze. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)