Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 19 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Urban Development and Housing Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya on Wednesday inspected the ongoing construction work of the Indore Metro and gave necessary guidelines to the officials.

The Minister also reviewed the progress of the road construction at Lavkush Square in the city and later held a meeting at the Gandhinagar Depot to discuss important issues related to the city's development.

After the inspection, Minister Vijayvargiya told reporters, "Today we've issued instructions that all agencies (working for Metro and city development) will sit together within 15-20 days. After the metro work, they were required to restore the area, but the restoration was inadequate. During the rainy season, it flooded, leading to blame on the Municipal Corporation, but it was the agency responsible for metro work that failed to properly restore the road. There are many instances where poor coordination between agencies results in negative impacts on the city's beautification and civic amenities."

The Minister further added, "Keeping the Simhastha festival in mind, we've instructed the Mayor to meet with all these agencies within 15-20 days to ensure the work is completed within their respective areas of responsibility within time bounds. Because Simhastha is very near, and we have a lot of pending work, we need to organise it properly."

Additionally, speaking about the parking issue near the metro station, Vijayvargiya said that he asked Indore Development Authority (IDA) to provide land for parking, though there is a fault in the metro design that they did not care about the parking space near the metro station.

"I consider it a major mistake. I have talked to the architect and asked him to find a way to build a parking space. Our main target is Simhastha, and we want all the work to be completed before the festival," he added.

Simhastha is a Hindu religious Mela held every 12 years in the Ujjain district. It is also known as the Ujjain Simhastha Kumbh. The previous Simhastha was held in 2016, and the next will be held in 2028. (ANI)

