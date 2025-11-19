Patna, November 19: Nitish Kumar will be sworn in as Chief Minister for the 10th time on November 20, at Patna’s historic Gandhi Maidan. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the ceremony as the chief guest, which is expected to draw an unprecedented crowd. The Bihar government is expecting over 3 lakh people to attend the grand event, which is being organised on the scale of a major festival.

A significant participation of women is expected at the ceremony. The NDA’s landslide victory in Bihar is largely credited to a strong turnout from women voters, whose decisive mandate surprised many political observers. Nitish Kumar Swearing-In Ceremony: JDU Leader Set for Record 10th Term As Bihar CM; From Date and Time to Venue and VVIP Presence, Know All Details of Oath Ceremony.

To ensure their safety and comfort, the district administration has made special arrangements for women attendees inside Gandhi Maidan. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP National President J.P. Nadda, and several senior leaders are scheduled to be present for the grand swearing-in ceremony.

Besides them, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Manjhi, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Assam CM Hemanta Vishwa Sharma, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu, Tripura CM Manik Saha and many other dignitaries will be present. Nitish Kumar Eyes Another Term as Chief Minister After Bihar Election Result 2025 - Where Does He Stand Among India’s Longest-Serving CMs?.

All preparations for the event at Gandhi Maidan have been completed, and officials say Thursday will mark a historic moment for Bihar as Nitish Kumar begins his 10th term as Chief Minister.

Traffic Advisory for November 20 Swearing-in Ceremony (6:00 AM to 3:00 PM): In view of the Chief Minister’s oath-taking ceremony at Gandhi Maidan, the traffic restrictions and diversions will be in effect. The restrictions do not apply to fire brigade vehicles, ambulances, patient vehicles or hearses.

No vehicle zone has been announced at Bhattacharya Chowk to North Gandhi Maidan, Dakbangla Chowk, Rajendra Path, J.P. Golambar, Children’s Park, Thakurwadi crossing and Bakerganj crossing. Vehicles are also prohibited on routes near IMA Hall, Hotel Panna, Twin Tower, Maurya Hotel, and Ashok Rajpath.

The Patna district administration has made arrangements for the general public to enter Gandhi Maidan through gates 07, 08, 09, and 10. VIP pass holders will enter through Gate 04 via Budh Marg, in front of the Commissioner’s office. VIP vehicles parking spaces have been established inside Magadh Mahila College, A.N. Sinha Institute, SBI premises, and Gyan Bhawan.

