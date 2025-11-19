Patna, November 19: Janata Dal United leader (JDU) Nitish Kumar met Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan on Wednesday afternoon, November 19, to stake a claim to form the next government in the state, following a mammoth win in the assembly elections. The JDU leader, whose party won an impressive 85 seats, 42 more than it managed in the 2015 election, will be sworn in, again, as the Chief Minister for the 10th time.

Nitish Kumar presented a list of 202 newly elected NDA MLAs to Governor Khan while seeking permission to form the government, with the former inviting him to do so. Earlier in the day, Kumar was unanimously chosen as the leader of the NDA legislative party during a meeting in the Central Hall of the Legislative Assembly. Before this, he had also been elected leader of the JD(U) legislative party. Bihar Government Formation: Nitish Kumar Elected JD(U) Legislative Party Leader Ahead of Oath Ceremony.

Nitish Kumar Set for Record 10th Term As Bihar CM

कल बिहारवासियों के लिए पुनः गौरव का क्षण होगा, जब माननीय नीतीश कुमार जी दसवीं बार बिहार के मुख्यमंत्री पद की शपथ लेंगे। पिछले दो दशकों में उन्होंने बिहार और बिहारवासियों की सतत सेवा करते हुए विकास की मजबूत धारा को आगे बढ़ाया है। इस विकास यात्रा का एक नया अध्याय कल से आरम्भ होगा।… pic.twitter.com/IqkgXoPvuY — Janata Dal (United) (@Jduonline) November 19, 2025

Bihar CM Oath Ceremony Date and Schedule

Nitish Kumar will be sworn in as Chief Minister of Bihar on Thursday, November 20, at a grand ceremony at Patna’s Gandhi Maidan. The event will begin at 1 pm, with Governor Arif Mohammad Khan administering the oath at around 1:30 pm.

How the Cabinet May Look

At the BJP legislative party meeting, Samrat Choudhary was elected leader, and Vijay Kumar Sinha was named deputy leader. Both are expected to be sworn in as ministers and will serve as Deputy Chief Ministers. Sources indicate that approximately 20 ministers may take the oath alongside Nitish Kumar. Nitish Kumar Eyes Another Term as Chief Minister After Bihar Election Result 2025 - Where Does He Stand Among India’s Longest-Serving CMs?

Guests, VVIP Presence at Bihar CM Oath Taking Ceremony

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, several Union Ministers, and chief ministers from BJP-ruled states will likely attend the ceremony. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is also expected to attend.

In the recently concluded Bihar Assembly Elections 2025, the NDA bagged more than 200 seats in the 243-member House, with the BJP winning the maximum number of 89 seats, followed by the JD(U)’s tally of 85.

