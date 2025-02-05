Shivpuri (MP), Feb 5 (PTI) A government primary school teacher in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district was found to possess assets worth Rs 8.36 crore, including 52 plots, way disproportionate to his known sources of income, an official said.

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Gwalior police on Wednesday morning raided the residence of the teacher, Suresh Singh Bhadoriya, in Bhounti town in the district, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) DP Gupta said.

The EOW said in a release that Bhadoriya and his family collectively own assets exceeding Rs 8.36 crore, including 52 plots, shops, houses, vehicles, gold, silver, and agricultural equipment.

As per EOW's findings, Bhadoriya has earned a total salary of Rs 38.04 lakh from his service so far.

During the raid, EOW recovered 12 bank passbooks and several land ownership documents which investigators are scrutinising for further details.

A case has been registered against the school teacher under the Prevention of Corruption Act, the official added.

