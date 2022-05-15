Bhopal, May 15 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh reached 10,41,945 on Sunday after the detection of 42 cases at a positivity rate of 0.5 per cent, while the death toll remained unchanged at 10,735, an official said.

Also Read | Delhi Fire: Human Rights Commission Asks Delhi Govt To Submit Report on Mundka Blaze in 2 Weeks.

The recovery count increased by 24 to touch 10,30,948, leaving the state with 262 active cases, he added.

Also Read | Chintan Shivir: ‘No Short Cut to Strengthening Links With People’, Says Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi.

With 7,780 samples examined during the day, the number of tests in MP went up to 2,91,93,258, the official said.

A government release said 11,82,94,228 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 1,180 on Sunday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,41,945, new cases 42, death toll 10,735, recoveries 10,30,948, active cases 262, number of tests so far 2,91,93,258.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)