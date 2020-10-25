Bhopal, Oct 25 (PTI) The tally of coronavirus cases in Madhya Pradesh climbed to 1,67,249 on Sunday after 951 persons tested positive, while 10 deaths took the fatality count to 2,885, a health official said.

He said 1,181 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the state's overall recovery count to 1,53,127.

Three patients each died in Indore and Bhopal, one each in Narsinghpur, Ratlam, Damoh and Jhabua, the official said.

"Of the 951 new cases, Indore accounted for 263, Bhopal 213, Jabalpur 54 and Gwalior 27. Cases in Indore rose to 33,317, including 677 deaths, while Bhopal's tally stood at 23,703 with 469 fatalities. Jabalpur and Gwalior recorded 12,536 and 12,106 cases respectively," he said.

Indore now has 3,456 active cases, while this figure for Bhopal, Jabalpur and Gwalior is 1,755 and 759 and 339 respectively, the official added.

The coronavirus figures of MP are as follows: Total cases 1,67,249, new cases 951, death toll 2,885, recovered 1,53,127, active cases 11,237, number of people tested so far 27,81,721.

