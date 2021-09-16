Bhopal, Sep 16 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh rose to 7,92,374 on Thursday with the addition of seven cases, while no new death due to the infection was reported in the state, a health department official said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 10,517, he added.

The recovery count stands at 7,81,738, leaving the state with 119 active cases, he said.

As 69,784 swab samples were examined during the day, the overall coronavirus tests in MP went up to 1,76,60,208, the official added.

A total of 5,35,76,946 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered to eligible beneficiaries so far, including 6,04,494 on Thursday, an official release said.

