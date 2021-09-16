Ministry of Defence has constituted a High Level Expert Committee, under the chairmanship of former Member of Parliament Shri Baijayant Panda, for a comprehensive review of National Cadet Corps (NCC) in order to make it more relevant in changed times.

The Terms of Reference of the Committee, inter-alia, broadly provide for suggesting measures which can empower NCC cadets to contribute more effectively towards nation building and national developmental efforts in various sectors; propose measures for gainful engagement of its Alumni for betterment of the organisation as a whole and to study/recommend best practices of similar international youth organisations for inclusion in the NCC curriculum.

The Members of this Committee are As Under:

Shri Baijayant Panda, former Member of Parliament Chairperson Col. (Retd) Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Member of Parliament Member Shri Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, Member of Parliament Member Shri Anand Mahindra, Chairman, Mahindra Group Member Shri Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Cricketer Member Shri Sanjeev Sanyal, Principal Economic Advisor, Ministry of Finance Member Prof. Najma Akhtar, Vice Chancellor, Jamia Millia Islamia Member Prof. Vasudha Kamat, Former VC, SNDT Women’s University Member Shri Mukul Kanitkar, National Organizing Secretary, Bhartiya Shikshan Mandal Member Maj. Gen. Alok Raj (Retd) Member Shri Milind Kamble, Chairman, DICCI Member Shri Rituraj Sinha, MD, SIS India Limited Member Ms. Vedika Bhandarkar, Chief Operating Officer, Water.org Member Shri Anand Shah, CEO, Databook Member Shri Mayank Tewari, JS (Trg), DoD Member Secretary

The NCC is the largest uniformed organisation which aims at developing character, discipline, a secular outlook and ideals of selfless service amongst young citizens. It also aims to create a pool of organised, trained and motivated youth with leadership qualities in all walks of life.

Key Highlights:

Committee to suggest measures to empower NCC cadets to contribute more effectively towards nation building

To propose ways for gainful engagement of NCC Alumni for betterment of the organisation

To recommend best practices of similar international youth organisations for inclusion in NCC curriculum

Former MP Shri Baijayant Panda to be the Chairperson of the Committee; Cricketer MS Dhoni, Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra are among the members

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 16, 2021 09:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).