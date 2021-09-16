Ministry of Defence has constituted a High Level Expert Committee, under the chairmanship of former Member of Parliament Shri Baijayant Panda, for a comprehensive review of National Cadet Corps (NCC) in order to make it more relevant in changed times.
The Terms of Reference of the Committee, inter-alia, broadly provide for suggesting measures which can empower NCC cadets to contribute more effectively towards nation building and national developmental efforts in various sectors; propose measures for gainful engagement of its Alumni for betterment of the organisation as a whole and to study/recommend best practices of similar international youth organisations for inclusion in the NCC curriculum.
The Members of this Committee are As Under:
|Shri Baijayant Panda, former Member of Parliament
|Chairperson
|Col. (Retd) Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Member of Parliament
|Member
|Shri Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, Member of Parliament
|Member
|Shri Anand Mahindra, Chairman, Mahindra Group
|Member
|Shri Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Cricketer
|Member
|Shri Sanjeev Sanyal, Principal Economic Advisor, Ministry of Finance
|Member
|Prof. Najma Akhtar, Vice Chancellor, Jamia Millia Islamia
|Member
|Prof. Vasudha Kamat, Former VC, SNDT Women’s University
|Member
|Shri Mukul Kanitkar, National Organizing Secretary, Bhartiya Shikshan Mandal
|Member
|Maj. Gen. Alok Raj (Retd)
|Member
|Shri Milind Kamble, Chairman, DICCI
|Member
|Shri Rituraj Sinha, MD, SIS India Limited
|Member
|Ms. Vedika Bhandarkar, Chief Operating Officer, Water.org
|Member
|Shri Anand Shah, CEO, Databook
|Member
|Shri Mayank Tewari, JS (Trg), DoD
|Member Secretary
The NCC is the largest uniformed organisation which aims at developing character, discipline, a secular outlook and ideals of selfless service amongst young citizens. It also aims to create a pool of organised, trained and motivated youth with leadership qualities in all walks of life.
Key Highlights:
- Committee to suggest measures to empower NCC cadets to contribute more effectively towards nation building
- To propose ways for gainful engagement of NCC Alumni for betterment of the organisation
- To recommend best practices of similar international youth organisations for inclusion in NCC curriculum
- Former MP Shri Baijayant Panda to be the Chairperson of the Committee; Cricketer MS Dhoni, Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra are among the members
