Thane, Feb 15 (PTI) A Madhya Pradesh resident was arrested in Thane for alleged gunrunning, police said on Monday.

Acting on a tip off, Kailash Singh Chawla (27) from Dhar in MP was held near a temple in Saket area here in the early hours of Sunday, Senior Inspector Nitin Thackeray of Thane Crime Branch Unit I said.

"He had a bag in which there were seven pistols, two magazines, 20 bullets, all valued at Rs 1.88 lakh. A case under Arms Act and MP Act was registered in Rabodi police station. He was remanded in police custody till February 19," he said.

