Dhar, January 25: A 40-year-old teacher of a private school was shot dead on Thursday evening when he was returning home on his motorcycle after attending the rehearsal of a Republic Day function in Dhar district in Madhya Pradesh, a police official said. Virendra Singh aka Bindhu, a resident of Kod locality, was shot dead by an unidentified person in Bidwal area, about 50 kilometres from the district headquarters, Superintendent of Police Manoj Kumar told PTI. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: 22-Year-Old Woman Shot Dead in Narsinghpur District, Accused Arrested (Watch Video).

"He was teaching at Manas Academy in Shergarh. A case was registered and efforts are on to nab the culprit," the SP said. Owing to the incident, Manas Academy, in a social media message, said it was cancelling its Republic Day event scheduled for Friday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)