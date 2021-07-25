Bhopal, Jul 25 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh on Sunday added 12 COVID-19 cases to its tally, which reached 7,91,750, while the toll remained unchanged at 10,512 as no death was reported during the day, an official said.

The recovery count stands at 7,81,090, leaving the leaving the state with 148 active cases, he said.

With 72,360 samples being examined during the day, the number of tests in MP went up to 1,39,99,557, he added.

An official release said 2,78,67,459 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 4,628 on Sunday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 7,91,750, new cases 12, death toll 10,512 (no change), recovered 7,81,090, active cases 148, number of tests so far 1,39,99,557.

