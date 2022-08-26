Bhopal, Aug 26 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh reached 10,53,192 on Friday after the detection of 58 cases, while the death toll increased by one to touch 10,770, a health official said.

The positivity rate, or cases detected per 100 tests, stood at 0.8 per cent, the official added.

The recovery count increased by 134 and reached 10,41,938, leaving the state with 484 active cases, he informed.

With 8,801 samples examined during the day, the number of coronavirus tests in MP went up to 2,98,70,935, he added.

A government release said 12,83,55,467 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 27,800 on Friday.

