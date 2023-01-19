Agra (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 19 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday, virtually inaugurated the MP sports competition and said that today, sports is giving new recognition to the country internationally.

While virtually addressing the event, CM Yogi said, "The country in the last eight years has achieved new heights of development. Sports, which was being completely neglected is now giving new recognition to India internationally and the MP Sports Competition is providing a platform to hidden talents."

Also Read | Magh Mela 2023: Mobile Anti-Radiation Chip Called ‘Gobar Chip’, Other Products Made of Cow Dung in Demand Among Shoppers.

CM Yogi sent a video message at the MP sports event in Tajnagari Agra and congratulated the Union Minister of State for Law and Justice SP Singh Baghel and his team for organising the event.

"India has got the opportunity to chair the G-20 under the leadership of PM Modi in the Amrit year of Independence. In view of this, the launch of Sansad Khel Mahakumbh (MP Sports Competition) is significant in Agra through the G-20 Symbolic Marathon," he said.

Also Read | Gay Advocate's Appointment As Judge: Supreme Court Collegium Expresses Disagreement With Centre for Returning Proposal, Says 'Not Surreptitious About His Orientation'.

He said that last year, about 26,000 candidates participated in 22 sports events through the MP Sports Competition while this year, 34 sports events were being organized.

"A financial reward of Rs 6 crores is provided by the government for winning a gold medal in the Olympics, Rs 4 crores for winning a silver medal and Rs 2 crores for winning a bronze medal. In the Olympics, a prize money of Rs 3 crore is awarded for the gold medal, Rs 2 crore for the silver and Rs 1 crore for the bronze. In the Asian Games, a prize of Rs 3 crore is given for the gold medal, Rs 1.5 crore for the silver and Rs 75 lakh for the bronze medal. The government also honours the medal winners in World Cup and Commonwealth Games, and the participating players of the state in Olympic Games, Commonwealth Games and Asian Games," CM Yogi remarked.

CM Yogi further said that the state government is establishing Major Dhyanchand Sports University in Meerut.

"At present, the process of making sports grounds is going on in all 58,000 gram panchayats of the state, while land has been reserved for it in 34,000 gram panchayats. Besides, the process of making mini stadiums at the block level is going on a war footing. The process of providing sports kits by forming Yuvak Mandal Dal and Mahila Mandal Dal in all revenue villages is also progressing fast. The double-engine government is trying to build stadiums in all the districts," he said.

He said that the state of Uttar Pradesh has given the country sporting talents like Major Dhyanchand.

"The government believes that such talents if properly trained can bring glory to the state and India on the global stage. For the physical and mental development of the youth, PM Modi started the Khelo India and Fit India Movement. Under the guidance of PM Modi, sports facilities are being expanded continuously in Uttar Pradesh", CM Yogi remarked.

CM Yogi said that several steps are being taken for preparing the local youth for the international level.

"Target Olympic Podium Scheme was launched to prepare local youth for International Games and Olympic Games and to get medals. Under this, young players are given state-of-the-art sports equipment and financial assistance along with world-class training. Khelo India Youth Games were started in the year 2018 to prepare the youth for international sports competitions. The result of the same is that the youth of the country have given the best ever performance in the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games and World Championship and got record medals in the Olympic Games," he further said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)