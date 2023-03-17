Betul (MP), Mar 17 (PTI) Two persons and several cattle were killed in lightning strikes coupled with rains in different parts of Madhya Pradesh's Betul district on Friday, police said.

Vishnu Marskole (72) was struck by lightning when he went to a forest to graze buffaloes in Golai Bujurg village, Chopna police station in-charge Chatrapal Dhurve said.

Similarly, Kannu Bhalavi (58) was killed in a lightning strike in Bhouran village, Shahpur's sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Anil Soni said.

Two cows, an ox and 32 goats have also died and a team of officials has been sent to the affected villages to conduct surveys, he added.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday forecast thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, hail and gusty winds in parts of Madhya Pradesh.

