Bhopal, Dec 13 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh on Sunday reported 1,181 fresh coronavirus positive cases, taking the infection count to 2,23,578, health officials said.

With 13 patients succumbing to the viral infection, the overall death toll rose to 3,404, they said.

Also Read | BJP Leaders Break CCTV Cameras Installed at Arvind Kejriwal’s House, Says Delhi CMO.

A total of 1,278 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the state's recovery count to 2,07,337.

Of the new fatalities, four died in Indore, two in Gwalior and one each in Bhopal, Jabalpur, Ujjain, Vidisha, Chhindwara, Khandwa and Burhanpur, the official said.

Also Read | Captain Amarinder Singh Lashes Out at Arvind Kejriwal, Accuses Delhi CM of ‘Exploiting’ Farmers’ Protest.

Out of the 1,181 new cases, Indore accounted for 427 and Bhopal 219.

The number of cases in Indore rose to 48,697, including 811 deaths, while Bhopal's case tally stood at 35,907 with 541 fatalities.

Indore now has 4,592 active cases, while this figure for Bhopal is 3,198.

With 27,331 samples being tested in the state in the last 24 hours, the overall number of tests rose to around 41.38 lakh.

The coronavirus figures of MP are as follows: Total cases 2,23,578, new cases 1,181, death toll 3,404, recovered 2,07,337, active cases 12,837, number of people tested so far 41,38,744.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)